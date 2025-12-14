Iran can hold negotiations with IAEA at various levels if necessary - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. Iran can hold negotiations with the directors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) at various levels if necessary, said Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei, Trend reports.

He noted that Iran’s mission in Vienna currently maintains direct contact with the IAEA, and interactions between Iran and the IAEA continue.

Baqaei emphasized that Iran is a member of the IAEA, and therefore there can be no problem with holding negotiations.

“As for the formation of a new method for cooperation between Iran and the IAEA, discussions on this matter should be held. It is worth noting that Iran’s current cooperation with the IAEA is primarily based on a law adopted by the Iranian Parliament. This law clearly defines the format and framework of Iran’s cooperation with the IAEA,” he added.