1st meeting of Joint Cultural Commission of Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan to be held in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. From December 14 to 20, the Days of Uzbek Culture will be held in Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture.

On this occasion, the leadership of the Ministry of Culture of the brotherly country, well-known figures of the arts, and leading artistic ensembles have arrived in Azerbaijan on a visit.

On December 14, a large-scale concert program dedicated to the opening ceremony of the Days of Uzbek Culture will take place at the Heydar Aliyev Center.

On December 15, the first meeting of the Joint Cultural Commission of Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan will be held.

As part of the Days of Culture, concert programs by the “Navruz” Dance Ensemble and the State Symphony Orchestra of Uzbekistan will be organized.

The closing ceremony of the Days of Uzbek Culture will be held at the Mirza Ulugbek Secondary School, built and put into operation by the brotherly country in 2023 in the city of Fuzuli.

The Days of Uzbek Culture were held in Baku in 2023, and the Days of Azerbaijani Culture were held in Tashkent in 2024.