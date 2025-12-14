IAEA Director General's repetition of reports does not change reality - Iranian official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. The repeated references by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi to Iran’s 400 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60 percent do not bring about any change in reality, said Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei, Trend reports.

He said that the IAEA Director General continuously repeats certain cases, wording, and reports, but this does not alter the existing reality. The reality, he stressed, is that Iran is a member of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT). Within this membership, Iran fully understands and has fulfilled all its obligations under the safeguards agreement.

Baqaei noted that the IAEA Director General is expected to address certain issues to those actually responsible for the situation rather than to Iran. However, the IAEA Director General, as well as the IAEA Board of Governors, have refrained even from briefly commenting on the strikes carried out by the United States and Israel against Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities. In such circumstances, a fair position has not been adopted, and the stances taken are one-sided, which cannot resolve the problem.