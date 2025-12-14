Cultural cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan is enriching every year - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. Cultural cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan is growing and enriching every year, Uzbekistan's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Bakhrom Ashrafkhanov told Trend this during the opening ceremony of the Days of Culture of Uzbekistan.

According to him, the current Days of Culture are distinguished by an expanded program and a wider geographical coverage.

"Today was just the beginning of a comprehensive cultural program spanning the entire week. We presented a general concert program for a wide audience," he noted.

The ambassador said that the opening ceremony was attended by representatives of government agencies, parliamentarians, heads and representatives of diplomatic missions, as well as connoisseurs of Uzbek classical and contemporary music.

He emphasized that the concert program was specially prepared for the Azerbaijani public and reflects both ancient cultural traditions and modern art trends.

"The program features music and choreography from various regions of Uzbekistan—from Samarkand and Bukhara to Tashkent and Khorezm. The repertoire, costumes, and stage sets showcase the breadth and depth of our culture," he said.

According to the ambassador, along with Uzbek works, the program included Azerbaijani songs and dances, which gave the events a collaborative character.

He noted that cultural events will continue in the coming days. The Navruz dance group will perform at the Heydar Aliyev Palace, and a separate orchestral concert will be held at the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic.

In addition, on December 18, the Uzbek delegation will visit the city of Fuzuli, where a music and dance program will be presented to local residents.

"We want to please all of Azerbaijan and bring the culture of Uzbekistan not only to the capital's public, but also to the regions," he stressed.