FSDS announces tender for supply of equipment for business projects in Kyrgyzstan

Interested suppliers are required to submit a complete set of documents, including a signed company profile, a commercial proposal detailing technical specifications and pricing, a copy of the company’s registration certificate, certificates confirming the absence of tax and social fund arrears, and evidence of at least two similar contracts completed over the past two years.

