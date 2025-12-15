ADB-funded wastewater treatment plant project opens tender in Kyrgyzstan
A pre-bid meeting is scheduled for December 23, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. local time at the ARIS office in Bishkek. Bids must be submitted to the same address no later than January 9, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. local time, together with a bid security declaration as specified in the tender documentation.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy