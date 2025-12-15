ADB-funded wastewater treatment plant project opens tender in Kyrgyzstan

A pre-bid meeting is scheduled for December 23, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. local time at the ARIS office in Bishkek. Bids must be submitted to the same address no later than January 9, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. local time, together with a bid security declaration as specified in the tender documentation.

