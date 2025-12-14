Iran's Mercantile Exchange pulls back curtain on its weekly sales

The Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) sold 3.2 million tons of products worth 695 trillion rials ($1.06 billion) during the week of December 6-11, 2025. Sales rose by 0.5% in value but fell 10% in weight compared to the previous week. The industrial sector led with 1.96 million tons sold.

