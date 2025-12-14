Azerbaijani karate athletes successfully perform at World Championship

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. The World Championship organized by the World Kyokushin Federation (KWF) has concluded in Riyadh, Trend reports.

At the end of the competition, Azerbaijani karate athletes won medals in various age and weight categories. Javid Kazymly (16–17 years, +80 kg) and Seljan Babayeva (+60 kg) won gold medals. Rahman Yusubov (14–15 years, -75 kg) took silver, while Vagif Bendaliyev (16–17 years, -70 kg) and Togrul Orudzhev (12–13 years, -60 kg) received bronze medals.

The Azerbaijani national team represented the country with distinction in both individual and team events at the World Championship, contributing to strengthening the country’s position on the international stage.