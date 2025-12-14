Central Asian states propose new regional council to coordinate local self-government

Photo: Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 14. Central Asian states plan the creation of a regional platform to coordinate the development of local self-government, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz Development Policy Institute.

The issue was raised at the first “Local Self-Governance in Central Asia” forum, which brought together representatives of government bodies, municipal associations, international organizations, think tanks and experts from across the region. The event was organized by Uzbekistan’s Mahallas Association and the Development Policy Institute of Kyrgyzstan, with support from UK-funded and Swiss-backed development programs.

A key outcome of the forum was a proposal to establish a Council of Local Self-Government and Local Development in Central Asia. The council is envisioned as a permanent regional platform uniting government agencies, local authorities, municipal associations and communities from all 5 Central Asian countries.

According to participants, the platform would focus on coordinating data exchange, piloting joint initiatives, improving investment decision-making at the local level and strengthening citizen participation in governance.

Discussions also emphasized the need to harmonize approaches to local economic development, improve the regional investment climate, expand the use of digital governance tools and econometric models, and encourage cross-border cooperation between municipalities.