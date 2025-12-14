Turkish FM condemns terrorist attack in Australia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. Türkiye strongly condemns the terrorist attack during Hanukkah celebrations in the Australian city of Sydney, the Turkish Foreign Ministry says, Trend reports.

The Ministry expressed its condolences to the families of the victims and to the entire Australian people, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

"Türkiye reaffirms its principled position against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, as well as its commitment to cooperation in the fight against this global threat," the ministry noted.

As a result of the armed attack in Sydney, 12 people were killed and 29 people were injured.