Azerbaijani-Uzbek relations are dynamically developing in all spheres – Farid Jafarov

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. Today, Azerbaijani-Uzbek relations are dynamically developing in all spheres, including culture, thanks to the far-sighted policies of the heads of state, said Deputy Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan Farid Jafarov at the opening ceremony of the Days of Culture of the Republic of Uzbekistan in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

He noted that the Days of Culture held in Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan are not ordinary events in the field of art.

“This is a vivid manifestation of the shared roots, mutual respect, and friendship of the two brotherly peoples,” Jafarov said.

The deputy minister emphasized that under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, the country is achieving significant success in all areas of development.

“Culture is one of the priority and especially important areas of this process. After all, we are peoples originating from the same roots and sharing a common historical and cultural heritage, values, and traditions,” he said.

Farid Jafarov also noted that it is no coincidence that Days of Culture are once again being held this year in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan on a reciprocal basis. According to him, cultural and art figures from the two countries regularly participate in international festivals hosted in each other’s countries.