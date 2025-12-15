Azercell successfully renews international quality management certification

Mobile operator reaffirms compliance with ISO 10004:2018 standard

Azercell has successfully completed the certification audit for compliance with the international customer service standard ISO 10004:2018, reaffirming its commitment to excellence in customer service. This certification is awarded to companies adhering to globally recognized requirements for measuring customer satisfaction and maintaining high service quality.

The recent certification, conducted by TÜV Austria Azerbaijan LLC, once again highlighted Azercell’s strong customer-centric approach, dedication to superior service standards, and continuous efforts to enhance customer satisfaction.

ISO (International Organization for Standardization) is a global federation of national standardization bodies that develops standards for products, services, and management systems across industries, technologies, and business processes.

Azercell first received the ISO 10004:2018 certification in 2021. The latest renewal marks the fourth consecutive certification, underscoring the company’s sustained commitment to quality management and exceptional customer service.