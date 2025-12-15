Kazakhstan evaluates impact of attack on Caspian Pipeline Consortium

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 15. Kazakhstan is currently assessing the damages following an attack on the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov said at a press conference, Trend reports.
On November 29, at 06:06 Astana time, unmanned vessels targeted CPC’s marine infrastructure facilities at the port of Novorossiysk. The attack resulted in significant damage to the VPU-2 remote mooring device, which has since been taken out of service for comprehensive repair and restoration.
In response to the attack, Kazakhstan has increased its oil supplies through alternative pipelines: Atyrau–Samara: +232,000 tons; China: +72,000 tons; Port of Aktau (toward Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan): +58,000 tons.
CPC transports crude oil from three major Kazakhstani fields: Tengiz, Kashagan, and Karachaganak. In 2024, the transhipment volume reached approximately 63 million tons of oil.