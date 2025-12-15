Iran, Belarus ink key cooperation and coordination agreements

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15.​ Iran and Belarus signed three cooperation and coordination agreements in Minsk, the capital of Belarus, Trend reports, citing the Iranian MFA.

The agreements were signed by Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov.

The signed documents include the “Declaration on Strengthening International Law in International Relations between Iran and Belarus”, “Declaration on Strategic Principles for Reducing the Negative Consequences of Unilateral Restrictive Steps and Combating These Steps between Iran and Belarus,” and “Cooperation Program between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Iran and Belarus for 2026-2030”.

The ministry noted that the Iranian Foreign Minister visited Belarus today, meeting with President Aleksandr Lukashenko and Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov as part of his official visit.