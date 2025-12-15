Kazakhstan moves to stabilize prices with green corridors for Turkmen vegetables

Photo: The official website of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 15. Kazakhstan plans to open “green corridors” at border checkpoints for imports of vegetables from Turkmenistan as part of additional measures to stabilize inflation, Trend reports via the press office of the Kazakh Prime Minister.

The decision was discussed at a government meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin, which focused on regulating prices for essential food and non-food goods.

The green corridors are intended to ensure stable supplies of tomatoes and cucumbers at affordable prices to regions with insufficient domestic greenhouse production.

Ahead of the New Year holidays, Kazakhstan will launch the “Bereke Fest” campaign in supermarkets nationwide from December 22 to 31. The initiative provides for direct supplies of socially significant goods from farmers and their sale at reduced prices.

In addition, the number of agricultural and pre-holiday fairs across the country will be increased. More than 800 such fairs are planned throughout Kazakhstan in December, including 149 held during the past week.