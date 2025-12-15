Azerbaijani artist calls for cultural conversations between Azerbaijan and Armenia (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. The Baku Network platform has released the latest episode of the analytical video project “Dialogue with Tofig Abbasov,” Trend reports.

Inna Kostina, Honored Artist of Azerbaijan, was the distinguished guest on the program.

At the outset of the conversation, she observed that despite the prevailing global tensions, humanity consistently demonstrates its resilience through the revitalizing forces of culture and spirituality.

"As artists, it is our responsibility to nurture the soul, shape our cultural legacy, and educate future generations through beauty and kindness," she stated with conviction.

Kostina went on to discuss her most recent exhibition, "Time of Miracles," which was initially showcased in Portland, Oregon, and later presented in Baku at the gallery near the Maiden Tower. The exhibition featured more than 60 small-format pieces, each reflecting the vivid memories of childhood.

"Abroad, I represent Azerbaijani art and share the story of our country. Here, the audience is already familiar with my work, and they always anticipate something new," she explained.

Elaborating on her creative philosophy, Kostina emphasized her deliberate avoidance of negative themes. "In today's world, which is often marked by aggression, an artist’s duty is to bring light, not burden the viewer with additional heaviness," she remarked.

Reflecting on the period of war and occupation, Kostina acknowledged that these experiences inevitably influenced her artistic expression. On the first day of the Second Karabakh War, she created a somber landscape featuring a red moon. However, following the victory, her work took on a renewed sense of vibrancy and emotional optimism.

One of the key points was the theme of contacts in the field of culture. “I think that cultured, thinking people will take steps on both sides,” Kostina said, emphasizing the importance of dialogue between the creative communities of neighboring countries.

Kostina also touched on the issue of generational continuity. For more than 35 years, she has been running the children's studio “Seven Bright Butterflies,” and many of her students have become artists, architects, and cinematographers, studying in London and New York. In addition, she taught for many years at the Azerbaijan Academy of Arts. “We have wonderful young people; there is no generation gap. I strive to support my students, especially the girls. For them, I am like a mother,” Kostina emphasized.

Here is the full video recording of the program for our readers: