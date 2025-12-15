Kazakhstan’s oil and gas chemical industry accelerates in 2025

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 15. The volume of oil and gas chemical production in Kazakhstan grew by 12% in 2025, the country's Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov said at a press conference on the Government’s performance in the deep processing and oil and gas chemistry sector for 2025, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh government.

According to Akkenzhenov, Kazakhstan has been consistently exporting deep-processing products, including polypropylene, benzene, and paraxylene, to external markets.

He further emphasized that the oil and gas chemical sector is pursuing a strategic approach focused on diversification, to reduce the economy’s reliance on raw materials. The domestic oil and gas chemistry sector has shown impressive double-digit growth, positioning itself as a key driver of non-resource exports.

Akkenzhenov also pointed out that the strategic development of the industry is closely tied to a period of extensive industrial construction. Significant projects are currently underway to establish world-class petrochemical complexes. In the Atyrau region, over 30% of the construction work on the pyrolysis unit for the upcoming polyethylene plant has been completed. Additionally, in the Pavlodar region, the establishment of an alkylate production facility has commenced.