Kazakhstan breaks ground on largest solar power plant with China’s assistance

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 15. Kazakhstan’s Samruk-Energy, in partnership with Energy China, has launched the construction of a 300 MW solar power plant with an energy storage system in the Turkistan region, marking Kazakhstan's largest solar energy project to date, Trend reports via Samruk-Energy.

A time capsule ceremony was conducted to ceremonially inaugurate the construction phase. The event was officially launched by Kairat Maksutov, CEO of Samruk-Energy; Lin Xiaodan, Chairman of the Board of China Energy; and Nuralkhan Kusherov, Akim (Governor) of the Turkistan Region.

According to Samruk-Energy, construction will incorporate advanced technologies, including next-generation photovoltaic panels with solar tracking systems and energy storage solutions.

"Once completed, the solar power plant will create new jobs, attract investment to the region, and stimulate infrastructure development. With one of the largest capacities among solar facilities in Kazakhstan, the project is expected to significantly strengthen the energy balance of the southern regions," Samruk-Energy says.

According to the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan, as of the third quarter of 2025, the share of clean energy generation surpassed 7% of the total electricity output in the country. Additionally, the total number of renewable energy facilities (RES) in Kazakhstan reached 159 stations.