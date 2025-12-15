Azerbaijan's Khankendi set to host "Winter Tale" holiday fair (PHOTO)

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, December 15. A "Winter Tale" holiday fair will be held in the city of Khankendi on December 31 in celebration of World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day (WASD) and the New Year holiday, Trend reports.

The "Winter Tale" fair is set to open on December 27 at Victory (Zafar) Square in Khankendi, running through January 5.

This holiday fair, now in its second edition, is organized with the support of the Special Representative Office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Khankendi, as well as the districts of Aghdara and Khojaly. The event is coordinated by the Restoration, Construction, and Management Service. A wide range of enterprises and companies will participate, alongside individual vendors showcasing their products.

According to the public relations department of the service, a concert program will be held in Khankendi on December 29, followed by a spectacular fireworks display on December 31.

Preparations for the event are already underway throughout the city. A New Year tree has been erected in the square, and streets and parks are being adorned with festive decorations. In short, Khankendi is gearing up to greet visitors with a lively and vibrant holiday atmosphere.

Residents and guests are invited to the "Winter Tale" fair in Khankendi, where every step promises to turn into an adventure.

