Azerbaijan’s tourism industry sees robust growth with positive balance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. Azerbaijan's tourism sector finished the first nine months of this year with a net surplus of $320 million, the Director of the Statistics Department of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Samir Nasirov, said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during today's briefing on the release of the balance of payments data.

“The main reason for this is related to foreign tourists visiting the country. During this period, 1.948 million tourists visited the country,” he said.

