Azerbaijan, Guinea-Bissau waive visas for diplomatic, service, and special passport holders

Society Materials 15 December 2025 14:29 (UTC +04:00)
Farid Zohrabov
Farid Zohrabov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15.​ The agreement between Azerbaijan and Guinea-Bissau on mutual exemption of holders of diplomatic, service and special passports from visa has been approved, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

According to the decree, the "Agreement between the governments of Azerbaijan and Guinea-Bissau on mutual exemption of holders of diplomatic, service and special passports from visa", signed in New York on September 23, 2025, was approved.

