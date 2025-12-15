Azerbaijan's ANAMA shares weekly update on mine clearance in nation's liberated areas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15.​ As many as 18 anti-tank mines, 42 anti-personnel mines, and 683 unexploded ordnance (UXO) were found and neutralized from December 8 through 14 in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) said in a weekly statement, Trend reports.

A total of 838.2 hectares of land were cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance in the liberated areas.

The demining operations were held across the districts of Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Khojavend, Lachin, Shusha, Fuzuli, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan, as well as in the villages of Baghanis Ayrum, Ashagi Eskipara, Kerimli, and Gizilhajily in the Gazakh district by ANAMA, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the State Border Service, and four private companies.

The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action was founded in 1998. It mobilizes the requisite resources to address mine action in alignment with national needs and priorities, coordinates inter-agency efforts for the safe clearance of mines from de-occupied and war-affected regions, continues to conduct research, clears mines from territories, and transfers them to end users, while also communicating Azerbaijan's mine issue to the global community and enhancing mutually beneficial collaboration with international and donor organizations to combat the mine threat.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel