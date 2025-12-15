Azerbaijan's Central Bank reveals latest money transfer figures

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. Over the first nine months of this year, remittances to Azerbaijan via remittance systems increased slightly, reaching $850 million (a 0.2 percent increase), the Director of the Statistics Department of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Samir Nasirov, said, Trend reports.

He presented the information during today's briefing on the release of the balance of payments data.

The distribution of money transfers to Azerbaijan by country is as follows:

Russia - $344 million;

Türkiye - $140 million;

U.S. - $74 million;

UK - $31 million;

Georgia - $30 million.

Samir Nasirov emphasized that during the mentioned period, the volume of money transfers sent from Azerbaijan abroad stood at $361 million.

The distribution of money transfers from Azerbaijan by country is as follows:

Türkiye - $104 million;

U.S. - $55.8 million;

Russia - $34 million;

UK - $20 million;

Georgia - $19.8 million