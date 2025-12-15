Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Azerbaijan's Central Bank reveals latest money transfer figures

Economy Materials 15 December 2025 12:27 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan's Central Bank reveals latest money transfer figures

Follow Trend on

Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. Over the first nine months of this year, remittances to Azerbaijan via remittance systems increased slightly, reaching $850 million (a 0.2 percent increase), the Director of the Statistics Department of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Samir Nasirov, said, Trend reports.

He presented the information during today's briefing on the release of the balance of payments data.

The distribution of money transfers to Azerbaijan by country is as follows:

Russia - $344 million;
Türkiye - $140 million;
U.S. - $74 million;
UK - $31 million;
Georgia - $30 million.

Samir Nasirov emphasized that during the mentioned period, the volume of money transfers sent from Azerbaijan abroad stood at $361 million.

The distribution of money transfers from Azerbaijan by country is as follows:

Türkiye - $104 million;
U.S. - $55.8 million;
Russia - $34 million;
UK - $20 million;
Georgia - $19.8 million

Latest

Latest

Read more