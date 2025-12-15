Kyrgyzstan demonstrates upward trajectory in remuneration metrics

The average salary in Kyrgyzstan rose to nearly 43,000 Kyrgyz soms ($491) from January to November 2025. This period saw an 8.3% increase in the consumer price index and tariffs compared to December of the previous year, highlighting significant inflation. Prices for consumables and non-consumables, including alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, and various services, increased markedly.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register