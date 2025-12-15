Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Azerbaijan's primary income deficit narrows amid rising securities income

Economy Materials 15 December 2025 12:14 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan's primary income deficit narrows amid rising securities income

Follow Trend on

Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. Azerbaijan's primary income balance was in deficit for the first nine months of this year, and our deficit for this period amounted to $1.7 billion, which is approximately 14% less than for the same period last year, the Director of the Statistics Department of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Samir Nasirov, said, Trend reports.

He presented the information during today's briefing on the release of the balance of payments data.

"The main factor forming the primary income balance deficit is related to the repatriation of interest on foreign direct investment in the oil and gas sector. During this period, the repatriation of interest on foreign direct investment of nearly $2 billion invested in the country has taken place," he stated.

“At the same time, during this period, our income from the securities portfolio has increased. In the first nine months of this year, our income from the securities portfolio increased by a net 7.4% compared to the same period last year,” S. Nasirov added.

Latest

Latest

Read more