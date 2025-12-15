Azerbaijan's primary income deficit narrows amid rising securities income

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. Azerbaijan's
primary income balance was in deficit for the first nine months of
this year, and our deficit for this period amounted to $1.7
billion, which is approximately 14% less than for the same period
last year, the Director of the Statistics Department of the Central
Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Samir Nasirov, said, Trend reports.
He presented the information during today's briefing on the
release of the balance of payments data.
"The main factor forming the primary income balance deficit is
related to the repatriation of interest on foreign direct
investment in the oil and gas sector. During this period, the
repatriation of interest on foreign direct investment of nearly $2
billion invested in the country has taken place," he stated.
“At the same time, during this period, our income from the
securities portfolio has increased. In the first nine months of
this year, our income from the securities portfolio increased by a
net 7.4% compared to the same period last year,” S. Nasirov
added.