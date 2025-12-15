Azerbaijan approves deal on industrial property protection co-op with Kazakhstan - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. The agreement on cooperation in the field of protection of industrial property between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan has been approved, Trend reports.

This was reflected in the decree of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the approval of the "Agreement on cooperation between the governments of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan in the field of protection of industrial property."

According to the decree, the above agreement, signed in Astana on October 21, 2025, was approved.

After the agreement specified in Part 1 of this decree enters into force, the Intellectual Property Agency of Azerbaijan must ensure the implementation of its provisions.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan must send a notification to the Government of Kazakhstan on the completion of the internal procedures necessary for the entry into force of the agreement.

Industrial property protection encompasses legal mechanisms like patents, trademarks, and industrial designs that safeguard creations in industry and commerce, including inventions, brands, and designs. Key types include patents for new inventions, trademarks for brand identification, industrial designs for aesthetic features, utility models for minor improvements, geographical indications for location-specific products, and trade secrets for confidential business information. The primary objectives are to foster innovation, ensure fair competition, and enable creators to profit from their work.