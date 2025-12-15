Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

New group of former IDPs returns to Horovlu village in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil

Society Materials 15 December 2025 07:34 (UTC +04:00)
New group of former IDPs returns to Horovlu village in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil

Follow Trend on

Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. The next group of former internally displaced persons is returning to the village of Horovlu in the Azerbaijan's Jabrayil district, Trend reports.

At this stage, 21 families, 79 people, have been resettled to the village of Horovlu in the Jabrayil district.

The former IDPs returning to the native village thanked President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation.

Latest

Latest

Read more