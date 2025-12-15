New group of former IDPs returns to Horovlu village in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. The next group of former internally displaced persons is returning to the village of Horovlu in the Azerbaijan's Jabrayil district, Trend reports.

At this stage, 21 families, 79 people, have been resettled to the village of Horovlu in the Jabrayil district.

The former IDPs returning to the native village thanked President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation.