Iran's GDP demonstrates minor elevation in 6M2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. Iran’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), including crude oil, grew by 0.1% during the six months of the current Iranian year (from March 21 through September 22, 2025) compared to the same period last year (from March 20 through September 21, 2024).

The data obtained by Trend from the Iranian Statistical Center shows this figure amounted to 50.7 quadrillion rials (approximately $78.2 billion) against 50.6 quadrillion rials (about $78.1 billion) in the same period last year.

Excluding crude oil, Iran’s GDP was 38.2 quadrillion rials (around $59 billion) during the reporting period, representing a 0.5% decline compared to the same period last year (38.3 quadrillion rials or around $59.2 billion).

Compared to the same period last year, GDP in the crude oil and gas extraction sector grew by 1.8%, mining by 2.5%, construction declined by 0.8%, and services grew by 0.5%.

However, during the reporting period, GDP in the agriculture sector declined by 3%, gas supply by 1.4%, electricity and water supply by 8.4%, and the industrial sector by 1.1%.

Meanwhile, both the Central Bank of Iran and the Statistical Center of Iran publish GDP data, and discrepancies are often observed between their reports.

