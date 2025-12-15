Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek rolls into greener future with new eco-friendly buses

Photo: Administration of the President of Kyrgyzstan

The delivery of the new buses in Bishkek is a key part of Kyrgyzstan's ongoing efforts to modernize its public transport system and promote sustainability through eco-friendly solutions under the EBRD’s Green City Action Plan.

