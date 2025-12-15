Azerbaijan approves several documents with Kazakhstan - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. A number of documents have been approved between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

According to the decree, the "Agreement on cooperation between the Ministries of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan", signed on October 21, 2025, in Astana, was approved. After the Agreement specified in Part 1 of this decree enters into force, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan must ensure the implementation of its provisions, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan must send a notification to the Government of Kazakhstan on the completion of the internal procedures necessary for the entry into force of the Agreement.

By a subsequent decree, the head of state approved the "Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Field of Statistics" between the State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan and the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms of Kazakhstan. This memorandum, signed on October 21, 2025, in Astana, outlines the framework for bilateral collaboration.

Upon the entry into force of the aforementioned memorandum, as stipulated in Part 1 of this decree, the State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan is tasked with ensuring the effective implementation of its provisions. Additionally, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan is responsible for notifying the Government of Kazakhstan upon the completion of the necessary internal procedures for the memorandum's activation.