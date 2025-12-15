Iran, Belarus spotlight importance of multifaceted development of relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. The foreign ministers of Iran and Belarus stressed the importance of developing relations and cooperation between the two countries in various fields, including diplomatic, economic, trade, transport, transit, and industrial sectors, Trend reports.

This issue was emphasized during a meeting between the Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and his Belarusian counterpart Maxim Ryzhenkov.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on bilateral relations and international processes.

Araghchi recalled the Iranian president's visit to Belarus in August and said that Iran is seriously monitoring the implementation of the agreements reached between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Ryzhenkov also touched upon the strong relations between Belarus and Iran and noted that his country is interested in strengthening bilateral and multilateral relations in various fields.