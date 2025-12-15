Azerbaijan estimates natural gas exports to Türkiye in 10M2025

Azerbaijan exported 8.17 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Türkiye in the first 10 months of 2025, valued at $2.2 billion. While the export volume increased slightly by 0.3%, the export value saw a decline of 12.2%, reflecting a drop of $291 million compared to the same period last year.

