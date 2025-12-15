Kazakhstan on map for Russia’s new gas pipeline to China, minister says

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 15. Russia is interested in constructing a gas pipeline to China via Kazakhstan, with an expected transportation capacity of 35 billion cubic meters of gas, Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov said at a press conference, Trend reports.

The minister highlighted that Kazakhstan could allocate up to 10 billion cubic meters of oil for domestic consumption.

"However, this issue carries a political dimension. As the Ministry of Energy, we refrain from making political assessments; this responsibility lies with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Nevertheless, the economic advantages of this project transiting through our country are indisputable. It would boost volumes and, as a result, open up additional transit opportunities," the minister remarked.

In October 2024, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak indicated that discussions were underway regarding the potential for gas supplies from Russia to China via Kazakhstan, with the option of constructing a pipeline through Mongolia also under consideration.