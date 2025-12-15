Azerbaijan, Maldives agree on mutual visa exemption for ordinary passport holders

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15.​ Azerbaijan and the Maldives have mutually exempted holders of ordinary passports from visa requirements, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has signed a law approving the “Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Maldives on the mutual visa exemption for holders of ordinary passports.”

The agreement, originally signed in New York on September 24, 2025, allows citizens of both countries to travel visa-free.