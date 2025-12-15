Iran releases currency exchange rates for December 15

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of December 15, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 46 currencies went up compared to December 14.

The official rate for $1 is 658,776 rials, while one euro is valued at 771,497 rials. On December 14 the euro was priced at 762,130 rials.

Currency Rial on December 15 Rial on December 14 1 US dollar USD 658,776 648,966 1 British pound GBP 880,424 868,172 1 Swiss franc CHF 827,613 814,930 1 Swedish króna SEK 71,069 69,985 1 Norwegian krone NOK 65,019 64,020 1 Danish krone DKK 103,551 101,964 1 Indian rupee INR 7,274 7,164 1 UAE Dirham AED 179,381 176,710 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 2,146,884 2,113,823 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 235,213 231,537 100 Japanese yen JPY 422,938 416,598 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 84,675 83,403 1 Omani rial OMR 1,714,642 1,687,593 1 Canadian dollar CAD 478,244 471,040 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 383,651 376,610 1 South African rand ZAR 39,133 38,504 1 Turkish lira TRY 15,455 15,203 1 Russian ruble RUB 8,262 8,129 1 Qatari riyal QAR 180,982 178,287 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 50,269 49,532 1 Syrian pound SYP 60 59 1 Australian dollar AUD 438,379 431,695 1 Saudi riyal SAR 175,674 173,058 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,752,064 1,725,973 1 Singapore dollar SGD 510,000 502,370 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 538,693 531,004 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 21,346 21,028 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 314 309 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 454,381 447,544 1 Libyan dinar LYD 121,412 119,623 1 Chinese yuan CNY 93,379 91,988 100 Thai baht THB 2,088,445 2,054,260 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 160,756 158,401 1,000 South Korean won KRW 446,658 440,183 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 929,162 915,326 1 euro EUR 771,497 762,130 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 126,305 125,882 1 Georgian lari GEL 244,395 240,840 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 39,591 38,984 1 Afghan afghani AFN 9,964 9,811 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 223,749 220,206 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 387,131 381,370 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,114,473 1,098,100 1 Tajik somoni TJS 71,304 70,234 1 Turkmen manat TMT 187,863 184,907 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,442 2,429

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 870,057 rials and $1 costs 742,935 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 844,715 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 721,296 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.27-1.3 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.49-1.52 million rials.

