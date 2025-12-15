Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Iran releases currency exchange rates for December 15

Economy Materials 15 December 2025
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of December 15, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 46 currencies went up compared to December 14.

The official rate for $1 is 658,776 rials, while one euro is valued at 771,497 rials. On December 14 the euro was priced at 762,130 rials.

Currency

Rial on December 15

Rial on December 14

1 US dollar

USD

658,776

648,966

1 British pound

GBP

880,424

868,172

1 Swiss franc

CHF

827,613

814,930

1 Swedish króna

SEK

71,069

69,985

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

65,019

64,020

1 Danish krone

DKK

103,551

101,964

1 Indian rupee

INR

7,274

7,164

1 UAE Dirham

AED

179,381

176,710

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

2,146,884

2,113,823

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

235,213

231,537

100 Japanese yen

JPY

422,938

416,598

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

84,675

83,403

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,714,642

1,687,593

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

478,244

471,040

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

383,651

376,610

1 South African rand

ZAR

39,133

38,504

1 Turkish lira

TRY

15,455

15,203

1 Russian ruble

RUB

8,262

8,129

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

180,982

178,287

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

50,269

49,532

1 Syrian pound

SYP

60

59

1 Australian dollar

AUD

438,379

431,695

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

175,674

173,058

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,752,064

1,725,973

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

510,000

502,370

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

538,693

531,004

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

21,346

21,028

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

314

309

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

454,381

447,544

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

121,412

119,623

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

93,379

91,988

100 Thai baht

THB

2,088,445

2,054,260

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

160,756

158,401

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

446,658

440,183

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

929,162

915,326

1 euro

EUR

771,497

762,130

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

126,305

125,882

1 Georgian lari

GEL

244,395

240,840

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

39,591

38,984

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

9,964

9,811

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

223,749

220,206

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

387,131

381,370

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,114,473

1,098,100

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

71,304

70,234

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

187,863

184,907

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

2,442

2,429

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 870,057 rials and $1 costs 742,935 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 844,715 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 721,296 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.27-1.3 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.49-1.52 million rials.

