France's remittances to Azerbaijan surge threefold in 9M2025
In the first nine months of 2025, remittances from Azerbaijan to France totaled $3.8 million, marking a 35% decrease compared to 2024. Meanwhile, remittances from France to Azerbaijan surged to $19 million, a 2.8-fold increase. France's share in total remittances sent from Azerbaijan abroad was 1.1%, and in total remittances received by Azerbaijan, it was 2.2%.
