Kazakhstan discloses capacity of renewable energy projects launched in 2025

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 15. Kazakhstan has commissioned 266 MW of new renewable energy projects in 2025, Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov said at a press conference, Trend reports via the ministry.

He observed that by the conclusion of Q3 2025, approximately 160 renewable energy facilities are operational within the nation, collectively delivering upwards of 7% of the aggregate electricity generation. Strategic initiatives encompass renewable energy installations such as wind energy facilities in the Karaganda and Ulytau regions, alongside photovoltaic solar parks in Kyzylorda and Mangistau, all currently contributing to the national electricity grid infrastructure.

Furthermore, Akkenzhenov emphasized that the initiation of the inaugural gigawatt-class wind power auction, integrated with energy storage systems, signifies a pivotal advancement toward a dynamic and sustainable energy framework, showcasing the market's preparedness for extensive projects and cutting-edge technological innovations.

During the media briefing, the minister highlighted the escalating energy utilization metrics within the nation. He indicated that in the early 2000s, Kazakhstan's annual electricity generation was approximately 50 billion kWh, but by the conclusion of the previous year, this metric had escalated to 117.9 billion kWh, with projections for 2025 estimating a total generation of around 122 billion kWh.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel