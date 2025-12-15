Iran signals possible talks on nuke site inspections amid security concerns - spokesman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15.​ Iran may consider discussions on inspecting its attacked nuclear facilities and prioritizing national security, Behrouz Kamalvandi, spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), told reporters, Trend reports.

Speaking in Tehran, Kamalvandi noted that strict measures must be taken regarding the attacked nuclear sites. He emphasized that safeguard agreements do not currently address wartime conditions, making security the top priority.

The spokesperson added that Iran has faced external pressure to allow inspections quickly, but ensuring the safety of the country and its nuclear sites requires that any actions occur legally and without risk. He clarified that no inspections are currently taking place, and past inspections have been conducted only with approval from Iran’s Supreme National Security Council under domestic law.

The statement comes after Israel and the United States carried out airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in June, prompting Iran to minimize cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and pass legislation regulating any engagement with the agency.

On the morning of June 13, Israel carried out military air strikes against Iran, leading to the deaths of numerous high-ranking military officials, generals, nuclear scientists, and other senior personnel.

Meanwhile, on the same evening, Iran responded to Israel with Operation True Promise III: hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones were launched at several targets, including Tel Aviv, resulting in civilian casualties and widespread destruction.

On June 22, the U.S. launched military airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities. It was reported that the airstrikes destroyed Iranian nuclear facilities.

In addition, on the evening of June 23, Iran launched airstrikes on a U.S. military base in Qatar.

On June 24, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office announced that the Israeli government had agreed to a ceasefire with Iran, brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Iran's Supreme National Security Council also issued a statement noting the cessation of attacks.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel