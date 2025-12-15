Kazakhstan's electricity consumption skyrockets over quarter-century - minister

Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 15. Over the past 25 years, electricity consumption in Kazakhstan has increased 2.5 times, Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov said at a press conference, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh government.

According to the minister, in the early 2000s, Kazakhstan generated around 50 billion kWh of electricity per year. By the end of last year, this figure had reached 117.9 billion kWh, while generation in 2025 is expected to total about 122 billion kWh.

To meet growing demand, the Ministry of Energy has developed a comprehensive plan to expand generation capacity, he said. By 2035, Kazakhstan plans to commission new facilities and modernize existing ones with a total capacity of 26.4 GW, effectively doubling national electricity output.

Akkenzhenov noted that rising demand is closely linked to technological progress.

"Progress does not stand still. Today, Kazakhstan operates two supercomputers - Alem AI and the computing facilities of Satbayev University. With the development of artificial intelligence, data centers, and industrial production, electricity consumption will inevitably continue to grow," the minister said.

The official emphasized that Kazakhstan will continue to advance coal-fired power generation, integrating modern and environmentally sustainable technologies. Recently, a tender was held for the construction of GRES-3, a 2,600 MW power plant located in the Pavlodar Region near Ekibastuz, which already hosts two major operational power stations.

The new facility will incorporate flexible generation units, a solution made possible by the latest technological advancements in coal-fired power plants. Additionally, the government plans to construct three combined heat and power plants in the cities of Kokshetau, Semey, and Ust-Kamenogorsk.

Simultaneously, Kazakhstan is also pursuing developments in gas-fired generation. In Shymkent, the construction of a 1,000 MW combined-cycle gas turbine plant is currently underway, while three combined-cycle units of the Turkestan project, with a total capacity of 270 MW, were previously commissioned.

"These initiatives are part of Kazakhstan’s broader strategy to ensure the stable and efficient operation of the national power grid," Akkenzhenov remarked. "Our national goal is to double electricity generation by 2035."