Uzbekistan, Latvia stitch new chapter in textile exports and logistics co-op

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 15. Uzbekistan and Latvia have discussed ways to optimize logistics routes, ensure stable supply chains, and facilitate access for Uzbek products to major trading platforms across the Baltic region, Trend reports via the Uzbek Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The discussions were held during a working visit to Latvia and Lithuania, organized by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan in collaboration with the Andijan regional administration. The delegation comprised senior executives from prominent Uzbek textile enterprises.

Throughout the visit, the embassies facilitated a business forum, bilateral B2B meetings, and direct negotiations between entrepreneurs. Notably, Uzbek textile products were introduced to the central districts of Riga through the opening of specialized showrooms and retail outlets, with a similar showroom established in Vilnius. Additionally, several important trade agreements and export contracts were signed during the trip.

As part of the engagement, promotional materials showcasing Uzbekistan’s investment and industrial potential were presented, along with detailed product catalogs from Uzbek textile manufacturers.

Furthermore, during visits to the port cities of Liepāja (Latvia) and Klaipėda (Lithuania), the delegation examined avenues to ensure the timely delivery of Uzbek textile products to Western and Northern Europe. The discussions also included the potential establishment of warehouse facilities to support efficient and uninterrupted logistics operations.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan’s exports to Latvia and the number of joint ventures between the two countries have tripled over the past five years.