Kyrgyzstan’s remittance flow from CIS nations shows steady climb
The significant growth in remittances to Kyrgyzstan in 2025 reflects both robust economic ties with Russia and the country's increasing reliance on financial inflows from the CIS region.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy