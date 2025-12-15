AzInTelecom Established the First Supercomputer Center in Azerbaijan

“AzInTelecom” LLC, one of the companies of AZCON Holding, has established a Supercomputer Center in Azerbaijan.

The Center was introduced to implement artificial intelligence projects, accelerate the country’s advancement in the field of AI, and promote digital transformation in accordance with the Presidential Decree of 19 March 2025 approving the “Artificial Intelligence Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2025–2028.”

Dedicated primarily to innovation-focused organizations, businesses, and government projects, the Center hosts HPC (High-Performance Computing) systems equipped with NVIDIA H200 GPU chips. These systems are significantly more powerful than standard computers and are capable of processing large volumes of data at high speed.

The establishment of the Supercomputer Center holds strategic importance for the development of the artificial intelligence ecosystem within the country. Based on high-performance GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) chips, the Center will serve as a technological infrastructure enabling the processing of large-scale data and the fast operation of artificial intelligence models. This infrastructure will make it possible to develop local AI projects domestically without reliance on external resources. In addition, a more secure environment will be created for the processing of state-owned data, and this potential will strengthen Azerbaijan’s competitiveness in the field of artificial intelligence within the region.

To support the expansion of the Supercomputer Center, the process of procuring new GPU chips is progressing.

It should be noted that AzInTelecom is the largest cloud services provider in the country and the organization leading the implementation of the “Government Cloud” project. Currently, two TIER III –certified data centers operated by AzInTelecom are functioning in Baku and Yevlakh. The construction of two additional data centers in the Absheron and Hajigabul districts is currently in progress.