Uzbekistan, UNESCO discuss modernizing pharma training system

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 15. Uzbekistan and UNESCO discussed initiatives aimed at improving the system of training specialists in the pharmaceutical industry, bringing educational programs in line with modern industry requirements, and improving the overall quality of education, Trend reports via the Pharmaceutical Industry Development Agency.

These issues were addressed during a meeting between Abdulla Azizov, Director of the Pharmaceutical Industry Development Agency, and representatives of UNESCO.

During the meeting, participants were introduced to the Tashkent Pharma Park pharmaceutical cluster, alongside the reforms and innovations currently being implemented within the scope of the project.

Representatives from UNESCO provided valuable insights into the ongoing reforms in Uzbekistan's education system, discussing the prevailing challenges and potential solutions. They also examined the latest trends and innovations in the functioning of technical and vocational education institutions.

UNESCO is an international coordinating organization operating globally in the fields of education, science, and culture, with a mandate to enhance standards, improve quality, and support human capital development.