Azerbaijan's investments in Chinese economy surge in 9M2025
China’s FDI to Azerbaijan reached $19 million in the first nine months of 2025, up $7.7 million (67.9%) year-on-year and accounting for 0.4% of total inflows. Meanwhile, Azerbaijan invested $9.8 million in China, representing 0.5% of total FDI and nearly 3.7 times more than a year earlier.
