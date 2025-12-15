UNESCO hosts exhibition celebrating 900th anniversary of Architect Ajami (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15.​ Today, the opening ceremony of an exhibition organized on the occasion of the 900th anniversary of the birth of Architect Ajami Nakhchivani took place at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris, which is included in UNESCO’s anniversaries program, Trend reports via the National Commission of Azerbaijan for UNESCO.

The event was organized with the support of the National Commission.

Ajami Nakhchivani (Ajami ibn Abubakr Nakhchivani) is a significant Azerbaijani architect of the 12th-13th centuries, recognized as the founder of the Nakhchivan Architectural School. He transformed Seljuk-era architecture with his innovative designs, earning the title "Sheikhul-muhandis."

His notable works include the Yusif ibn Kuseyir Tomb (1162) and the Momine Khatun Mausoleum (circa 1186), a masterpiece of architecture. His style introduced geometric ornaments and dynamic forms, marking a departure from traditional Seljuk designs, and his 1187 portal with two minarets was the first of its kind in the Muslim world, greatly influencing Middle Eastern architecture.

