Azerbaijan tallies electricity exports to Russia in 10M2025
From January through October 2025, Azerbaijan exported 90.3 million kWh of electricity to Russia, earning $3.9 million. Exports fell year-on-year by 56 million kWh and $3.9 million in revenue. Imports from Russia reached 77 million kWh worth $3.3 million, with lower volumes but higher costs.
