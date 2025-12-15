Green finance set-up paves way for sovereign green bonds – Azerbaijani deputy minister

Photo: Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan Azərbaycan Respublikası Maliyyə Nazirliyi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15.​ On December 15, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Finance hosted the first meeting of a working group established to prepare a framework for sovereign green bond issuance, Trend reports via the ministry.

The session was attended by senior officials and heads of relevant departments within the ministry. The working group, led by Anar Karimov, First Deputy Minister of Finance, focused on measures aimed at enhancing ecological sustainability, mitigating the impacts of climate change, and expanding the use of green financing instruments in Azerbaijan.

Karimov emphasized that developing a robust green finance infrastructure in the country will provide a foundation for future sovereign green bond issuance.

The meeting also examined international practices for green bond issuance and discussed how such initiatives could be implemented in Azerbaijan. Experts from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) outlined the stages and key focus areas for issuing sovereign green bonds.

The working group was tasked with preparing the framework document for Azerbaijan’s sovereign green bonds and defining criteria for selecting environmental projects to be financed through these bonds.

