Iran VP rejects IAEA's claim to inspect attacked nuclear facilities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15.​ The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has no right to claim inspection of Iran’s nuclear facilities that have been subjected to attacks, said Mohammad Eslami, Iranian Vice President and Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Trend reports.

Speaking in Tehran during a briefing following the presentation of new achievements at the Nuclear Science and Technology Research Institute (NSTRI), Eslami noted that Iran has allowed the IAEA to inspect nuclear facilities that have not been targeted in military airstrikes. For centers affected by attacks, inspections must follow an agreed protocol.

Eslami emphasized that the IAEA has not condemned attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities and has no directives for such situations. He added that pressure on Iran from the European trio, the United States, and Israel is neither significant nor effective.

“The IAEA Director General must answer the world. Such incidents could happen to any country. Iran’s nuclear facilities were under agency supervision. The agency should clarify its stance on the condemnation of attacks and the protocols concerning targeted nuclear sites,” he said.

On the morning of June 13, Israel carried out military air strikes against Iran, leading to the deaths of numerous high-ranking military officials, generals, nuclear scientists, and other senior personnel.

Meanwhile, on the same evening, Iran responded to Israel with Operation True Promise III: hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones were launched at several targets, including Tel Aviv, resulting in civilian casualties and widespread destruction.

On June 22, the U.S. launched military airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities. It was reported that the airstrikes destroyed Iranian nuclear facilities.

In addition, on the evening of June 23, Iran launched airstrikes on a U.S. military base in Qatar.

On June 24, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office announced that the Israeli government had agreed to a ceasefire with Iran, brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Iran's Supreme National Security Council also issued a statement noting the cessation of attacks.

