Iran seeks stronger ties with Belarus through regional and global platforms -FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. Iran is interested in developing relations with Belarus within regional and international organizations in the interests of both countries, the Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said at a joint press conference with Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov, Trend reports.

According to Araghchi, both Iran and Belarus are members of key international organizations, including the Eurasian Economic Union, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and BRICS, where they collaborate closely.

He emphasized that the Iranian government attaches significant importance to fostering relationships with countries committed to mutually beneficial and joint cooperation with Iran. "Among these nations, Belarus holds a special place in Iran's strategic vision," Araghchi stated, adding that both countries aim to advance their mutual interests, leveraging the existing potential of their respective economies.

The Iranian minister also highlighted that fruitful discussions had recently taken place between officials from Iran and Belarus, resulting in an agreement on a roadmap for bilateral cooperation in the coming year. This framework is designed to maximize all available opportunities to enhance economic ties.

Furthermore, Araghchi pointed out that both Iran and Belarus face the challenge of unilateral sanctions imposed by Western powers. In response, the two nations work together within international organizations to oppose these restrictive measures and advocate for the removal of illegal sanctions.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Aragchi visited Belarus today.