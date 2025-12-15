Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
President Ilham Aliyev approves Azerbaijan Business Development Fund OJSC's Supervisory Board composition - decree

Politics Materials 15 December 2025 13:49 (UTC +04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev approves Azerbaijan Business Development Fund OJSC's Supervisory Board composition - decree
Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Farid Zohrabov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15.​ The composition of the Supervisory Board of the Azerbaijan Business Development Fund Open Joint Stock Company (OJSC) has been approved, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

According to the decree, the following composition of the Supervisory Board of the Azerbaijan Business Development Fund OJSC must be approved:

Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Members of the Supervisory Board:

Deputy Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Finance of Azerbaijan

Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan

Deputy Executive Director of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan.

